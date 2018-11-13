FOOTBALL: Brinklow win penalty shoot-out to reach third round of cup

Four hat-tricks for Under 14s

Stockton Charity Cup – Round 2: Brinklow 1 Balsall and Berkswell Reserves 1 (Brinklow won 5-4 on penalties): A young Brinklow side were made to graft for their place in the next round in a highly competitive game. Morgan Pulford gave the home side the lead on 36 minutes after being fed by a through ball from Connor Gamble and deftly chipping over the oncoming keeper.

The visitors found another gear after the break and equalised when Ben Cranage capitalised on a defensive error to fire past Martin Murphy in the home goal.

The game’s final minutes saw Brinklow pressing hard for a winner with good approach play but unable to get the required finish. A penalty save by Murphy in the shoot-out helped send Brinklow into the third round draw.

U9s Yellow: Brinklow were involved in a tough game when they travelled to face Hillmorton. Alfie Dix scored their only goal. Man of the match went to Robbie Draper, who had a busy afternoon between the sticks.

U14s: Brinklow 14 Rugby Town Cougars 1: Both teams stood in unison for an impeccable minute’s silence, with both teams proudly wearing poppies on their kits. The result was decided within eight minutes as the hosts ran in three goals. This was added to by a penalty before the visitors’ pure determination pulled back a very good goal from Joshua Sayer.

After the break the home side cut free and the goals came with some clinical finishing. There were four hat-tricks from Alfie Jones, Daniel Fordsham, Ryan Prior and Kye Gilbey plus singles from Harrison Berridge and a top bin from Will Barnett. The visitors were a total credit for sticking at their task and giving it a go. Better times will come. For Brinklow this was a very good win with some really good strikes.

Man of the match: Alfie Jones.