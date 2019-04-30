FOOTBALL: Caldecott Arms win play-off for place in top flight next season

Hospital Cup final at Butlin Road this weekend

Rugby & District Sunday League: Play-off Final

The Lion 2 Caldecott Arms 5

Congratulations to the Caldecott Arms who won the play-off final 5-2 against The Lions and will be competing in Division 1 next season. Matt Merrick scored twice, with singles for Rob Burton, Adam Timms and Andy Baker. Commiserations to The Lion, who drop down to Division 2. Taylor Allen scored both their goals.

Other results: Division 1: Royal Oak United 4 CRC 5. Division 2: Shaw Haul 3 CRC Reserves 6.

Division 1 champions are CRC on 40 points with Royal Oak United the runners-up on 30. In Division 2 The Webb Eagles took the league title on 27 points, ahead of Caldecott Arms on 23 and in Division 3 (Vets) Hillmorton Old Boys topped the table on 16 points, with Rugby Town Vets runners-up on 10.

That concludes all remaining league games for the 18/19 season. Congratulations to all teams who helped make it a fantastic year for football.

The league organisers hope to see you all this weekend at Rugby Town’s Butlin Road ground for the Hospital Cup final between Courthouse and Community Relations (CRC). Kick-off is at 1pm and the doors and bar will be open from 11am with League and Golden Boot winners presentations at 12noon. There is a suggested ticket donation of £1 in support of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. Best of luck to both teams!

