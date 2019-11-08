FOOTBALL: Celts turn giant killers to knock Sunday league leaders Bell out of cup

.

In the Rugby & District Sunday Football League, Caldecott Arms v Newbold Globetrotters and Royal Oak United v CRC were called off due to the weather this week, but that didn’t stop the other teams hitting the net with some high scoring games.

Division two team Rugby Celts were the giant killers in the cup beating division one leaders The Bell 6-5. The scorers for The Bell were Wes Klopper twice, Joe North and James Green got a goal each and Rugby Celts helped with an own goal.

CRC Res and The George battled to a 4-4 draw.

Webb Ellis Lions beat Webb Ellis Eagles 5-3.

United Prince of Wales had a man sent off as they lost 3-0 to Hillmorton, goals coming from Charlie Green, Pierce Ryan and Jay Lawes.

Braunston won 1-0 over Daventry Town Jaguars. Lloyd Monger’s goal securing the points for the away side.