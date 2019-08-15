FOOTBALL: Champions Rugby Borough kicking off new league campaign

Honour for Kilsby Lane groundsman at Birmingham County Grassroots Football Awards

Rugby Borough start their league campaign at home to County Hall on Saturday at Kilsby Lane, kicking off at 3pm.

Borough are looking to equal last year’s champions tag in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division and move into Step 6 of the pyramid.

County Hall, who were promoted last season have recruited well over the summer, and like Borough, have had some good pre-season games.

On Monday Borough then welcome Desford to Kilsby Lane for their next match. kicking off at 7.45pm.

Borough have also been drawn at home in the FA Vase and will play British Airways FC, a Step 6 club who play in the Combined Counties Football League. That game will take place on Saturday, August 31.

Admission to all games is £3 for adults and £1 concessions.

The Borough grounds team celebrated their own win recently, being awarded Grounds Team of the Year at the Birmingham County Grassroots Football Awards held at Molineux.

Former Wolves legend John Richards presented the award to the team.