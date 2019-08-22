FOOTBALL: Champions Rugby Borough open with a win over County Hall

Great start as Borough go ahead when it matters

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Members of the Under 9s Pumas were Borough's mascots on Saturday

Rugby Borough’s first game of the season in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division saw them beat County Hall FC 3-2 at Kilsby Lane.

Having won their last encounters 5-2, last season’s champions were confident of a winning start.

However, County Hall drew first blood with a looping shot that evaded Borough keeper Bobbie Biddle’s reach.

However Borough continued to build possession in dangerous areas. Their patience was eventually awarded when Tommy Rawlings lifted the ball over the keeper to draw level just before the half.

The home side showed their intent with a series of chances from Ollie Chater and Josh Turton.

Despite this County Hall regained the lead just after the hour mark with a rocket into the top corner.

From the restart Borough captain Tommy Glasscoe drove the team forward and slid the ball through for Rawlings to slot his second.

However, Borough did not rest on their laurels as Glasscoe was awarded a penalty after a darting run into the box. Rawlings stepped up and blasted home for his hat-trick, giving Borough the lead for the first time.

After a hectic ten minutes, Borough saw off any attacks for a hard fought 3-2 win and three points.

Goalkeeper Bobbie Biddle makes a save