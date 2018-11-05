FOOTBALL: Close game for Rugby Town Ladies ends in stalemate

Few chances, but still a point from trip to Droitwich Spa

Rugby Town Ladies travelled away to play Droitwich Spa in what proved to be a very close fixture. With end to end football throughout, both teams were determined to find the back of the net to seal three points. With very little opportunity in the first half and a score of 0-0, all was to play for in the second half.

Some good play from midfield saw a great pass in to Megan Board. She was able to take a touch into space, followed by a first-time shot, which narrowly missed the goal. Droitwich had their own chances, one hitting the wood work. Rugby increased the pressure in the closing stages of the game with a shot from Abbie Hartfield hitting the bar and some good running from Andie Coupland that never quite got converted. The score ended 0-0.

The ladies hope to improve on this performance next week when they continue in the league against Sedgely and Gornal Ladies.

