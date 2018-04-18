FOOTBALL: CRC and Hillmorton are Sunday league champions

Advertiser Cup quarter-finals this weekend

Rugby & District Sunday Football League, Sponsored by Melbros

Hillmorton are Division 2 champions after a run of ten games unbeaten. Runners-up spot goes to CRC Reserves.

On Sunday Hillmorton beat Bourton & Frankton 3-2 in a very close game. Harry Taylor scored a brace and Corie Beck added a single for Hillmorton and in reply Chevare Wrighton nabbed both goal for B&F.

CRC Res beat strugglers Braunston 4-0. Tom Pugh, Lewis Halcrow, Corey Bains and Dawa Jallow got the goals.

Caldecott took time to get going this season but have had a run of five games without defeat and a 6-1 win this week against the Hollybush boosted them up to third spot. Andy Baker scored twice along with singles from James Taylor, Lewis Dawson, Adam Timms and Jack Cannell.

CRC are the League Champions and confirmed that by beating Lawford 3-2. Congratulations to them and also Hillmorton.

This Sunday (22nd) is Advertiser Cup quarter finals day and here is the draw. B & F v Caldecott, Hollybush v Hillmorton both at Ashlawn.

Courthouse are in an all first division tie and Braunston v CRC Res in a repeat of this week’s fixture. Both at Winfield.

All costs on the day will be shared. The Cup Finals are on May 6 at the usual venue.