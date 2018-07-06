FOOTBALL: Crick Girls triumph with dazzling goal in dying minutes

Tournament victory for Under 14s

Crick Girls U14s team were triumphant at the weekend battling against strong sides in soaring temperatures to win the Leicester City FC Womens’ Riverside 7s Tournament.

After success in the World Cup style group stages, they moved onto the knockout rounds, where they faced tough opposition but held on to win both matches and put them into the final.

The final saw the girls faced with tournament hosts, Leicester City Women FC. What followed was fantastic end to end football with both teams showing grit and determination.

Just when it looked like they were heading to penalties Crick dug deep to produce a dazzling goal in the dying minutes and secure a 1-0 victory.

Jubilant Assistant Coach Tim Panther commented: “I am so incredibly proud of the girls, they all gave it 100% and played as a united team - they all truly deserved their medals!”

If there are any girls interested in joining the team in current years 8 or 9 at school then please contact either Ian Culbert on 07752 663915 or Tim Panther on 07927 154101.