FOOTBALL: Crick match to remember Wilf Simms

All former players welcome to catch up with old teammates

Crick Athletic Football Club are holding the Wilf Simms Memorial Match on Sunday (August 26) from 11am onwards at Crick Sportsfield in Yelvertoft Road (NN6 7TR).

Wilf was involved with Crick Athletic nearly all his life and was the club’s secretary for 50 years.

The match is between the current Crick players and a team of ex-players - anyone fit and willing!

Any other former players are invited to go along and catch up with old teammates. The bar will be open and food available all day.

For more information contact Alan Simms 07503 070168 or asimms61@sky.com