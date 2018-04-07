FOOTBALL: Cup champions Tigers celebrate incredible journey

Under 9s Godiva Spring Cup final

Under 9s Godiva Spring Cup Final

Triumphant Tigers with their trophies

Rugby Town Tigers v St Finbarrs

The Tigers started very quickly as is their way and were soon testing the keeper with Kaydon scoring early.

The Tigers were dominating play and a nice passing move involving Toby, Hudson and George resulted in Kaydon firing home.

Finbarrs are a quality side and bounced back with a nice move down the right and lovely finish.

The defensive combinations of Toby, Oli H, Oli W and James were all in good form at the back.

At half time the lads were asked to work doubly hard and move the ball faster.

Again the lads started quickly and a lovely ball from George fed Kaydon for him to complete his hat-trick with a lovely strike into the top corner.

Finbarrs though came back again, but Charlie was now being strong and solid in midfield and played a lovely ball through to Oli Winn to fire home.

Bo couldn’t have been working any harder up top, quickly closing down and not allowing Finbarrs any room to play out.

George curled a lovely free kick past the Finbarrs’ goalie to the end the game.

From where the lads have come from being bottom of the lowest league to winning the cup in the top league has been a great journey and the coaches and parents are all very proud of them.