FOOTBALL: Dunchurch school team reach last 24 in national tournament

Under 11s just one stage away from final at Wembley

Dunchurch Junior School are just one stage away from a day out at Wembley Stadium, after entering the national competition, the EFL Kids Cup for Under 11s (years 5 and 6).

Dunchurch travel to Oxford United on Friday (March 15) to play against 11 other schools in a tournament where the winners earn the VIP treatment at Wembley with the final being played on the pitch.

Thousands of schools enter each year and Dunchurch have reached the last 24 in the country.

Games coach Tom James said: “I am very proud of the lads. They have been a joy to coach and it is a massive achievement in itself to still be involved in the competition now. I’d also like to thank all the staff at Dunchurch Junior School that make it possible to be able to compete in great competitions like this, as it’s brilliant to see children having these great opportunities in sport.

“Thanks again to everyone for their support, teachers and parents. Hopefully the next stop is Wembley!”