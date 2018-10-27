FOOTBALL: FA Youth Cup game for Rugby Borough on Monday

Under 18s keen for town to support them at Kilsby Lane

Rugby Borough Under 18s host Sutton Coldfield on Monday (October 29) in the FA Youth Cup first round, kick-off 7.45pm. A big crowd is expected and a win could bring league one opposition to Kilsby Lane.

Borough beat Solihull Moors in the previous round to earn their place in the draw.

Secretary Steve Turner said: “In our very short history it is no mean feat in getting this far. Sutton are no pushovers, in fact I would say they are favourites for the game, but who knows in cup football and that is why we need the support of Rugby people to help the boys on the night.”

The tie will be decided on the evening with extra time and penalties if needed.

Admission is £3 adults, concessions £1.