FOOTBALL: Final game for Rugby Town Under 18s' coach Steve Turner

U18s: Rugby Town Youth 1 Kenilworth Town Juniors 11: Rugby Town, sponsored by Vasstech, entertained league runners-up Kenilworth in their final game of the season in front of a big Kilsby Lane crowd.

Despite falling two goals behind Rugby were playing some good football and got a brief foothold in the game when a Samuel Collins corner was bundled home by Christian Sono after a goalmouth scramble.

However, an immediate Kenilworth reply and two further goals before the break left Rugby with a mountain to climb.

The goals continued to flow for Kenilworth in the second half but Rugby battled on. Maris Kazakevics and Daniel Nutt impressed at the back and Harry Keble and James Branagh combined well in midfield.

Tristan Birch, Daniel Plumbley and Rhys Turner all had shots blocked but Rugby could not find a way past the Kenilworth defence. Not the result Rugby were looking for to make Steve Turner’s last ever game as a coach, but a great performance to end the season.

Steve began coaching 13 years ago when his son was five, and recalls that it was because of the legendary Sam Jarvis that he became involved with the team.

Starting as a parent helper, he ending up taking his Level 1 and becoming coach. Joined by Paul Collins eight years ago as assistant, they have persevered through some difficult times, always supporting and encouraging the boys to play at their best.

In recent years the team have struggled to make an impact in the league, but regardless, always leave the pitch with smiles on their faces.

Although their time has come to an end with the junior club, Steve is secretary of the Rugby Borough senior side, and Paul runs the supporters network.