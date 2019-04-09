FOOTBALL: Finalists decided for Sunday's division cups

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

The finals of the league’s division cups will be played this weekend. The Bell take on CRC in Division 1, CRC Reserves play Shaw Haul in the Division 2 decider and it’s Hillmorton Old Boys and Rugby Town Vets in the Division 3 Vets cup final.

Semi-final results: Division 1 Cup: The Bell 7 Newbold 2, Webb Ellis Lions 2 CRC 4.

Division 2 Cup: CRC Res 4 Webb Ellis Eagles 3 (aet), Shaw Haul 5 Courthouse 4.

Division 3 (Vets) Cup: GE Victoria 1 Hillmorton OB 3, Rugby Town Vets 7 The Paddox 1.

Well done to all teams who have made the finals, all three games will be played this Sunday (April 14) at Ashlawn Road at 11am. It would be great to see as many people come along to give their support. Best of luck to all teams!

For more information on fixtures and results please see our website Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144.

The league are looking to add more Open Age and Over 35s teams for the 19/20 season, if anyone is interested then please email us at EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit our website for more info.