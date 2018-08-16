FOOTBALL: First league game on Saturday for new team Black Hercules

Glasscoe hat-trick in final pre-season friendly

In their final pre-season game new team Black Hercules FC faced Leamington FC Under 18s and dominated from start to finish.

The final score was 7-1 in the Rugby side’s favour. Tommy Glasscoe scored a hat-trick, Jeff Woodward (2) and one each for Ryan Byrne and Phil Kolodynski.

The team missed a lot of chances in the first half, going into the break level at 1-1, but managed to come out and score six goals after half time, giving them great momentum going in this Saturday when they visit Potters Green FC in their first Coventry Alliance Division 4 league game of the year.

Black Hercules are very grateful to their sponsors for the season, Whilton Mill Karting, RB Coaching and Wood2U.