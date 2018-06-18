FOOTBALL: First tournament for Rugby Town Ladies Reserves

Club will fields two teams with high ambitions in their respective leagues this season

At the weekend the Ladies travelled to Rubery for their first tournament of the season as Rugby Town Reserves. They won three out of six in the group stage, which saw them through to the quarter-finals where they lost in extra time. A great battling performance from all and many positives to take into training as they look forward to a successful 2018-2019 season.

The Ladies set up continues to grow and develop with the club continuing to field two teams 1st and Reserves, both with high ambitions in their respective leagues this season.