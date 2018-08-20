FOOTBALL: First warm-up for Rugby Town Ladies with charity game for air ambulance

Plenty to work on as league season preparations continue

Sunday saw Rugby Town Ladies play their first fixture of the new season, opening to Oadby & Wigston LFC away in aid of the air ambulance.

The annual fixture, that is in its third year raised £175 for the local charity. The ladies were slow to start, strugging to get into the game and allowing a strong Oadby team to play and put pressure on the Rugby defence.

With Rugby 4-0 down at half time, the ladies needed to be more vocal and want to win the ball putting in those important challenges. Although aspects of play in the second half improved, Oadby were the better team winning the game 7-0.

Despite it being a loss, it was the first run out for many new players. Special mention goes to Abbie Hartfield, who had a great first game in the middle of midfield for the team, a lot to come from this new player.

The ladies go back into training with many aspects to work on, hoping to improve ready for the new league season to start in September.

Although, not the best result for Rugby, great to see both clubs coming together to raise money on what is always a good afternoon played in high spirit.