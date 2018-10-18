FOOTBALL: Fitness key in Borough’s FA Youth Cup win in extra-time

Kilsby Lane side through to first round proper

PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Scorer Hussama Noma

FA Youth Cup 3rd Qualifying Round

Rugby Borough Youth 3 Solihull Moors 1 aet

Rugby Borough Youth are through to the first round of the FA Youth Cup after beating Solihull Moors at Kilsby Lane in extra-time.

They will now face either Matlock Town or Sutton Coalfield Town on Monday, October 29 at Kilsby Lane.

Zidane Mistry in Monday's cup win

The game itself unfolded from being a cagey first half where chances were limited, to an open second half with Borough fitness proving decisive in extra-time to seal the win.

Hussama Noma the league’s top scorer had a couple of chances in the first half but that was about it as defences dominated for long periods.

The second half became more open and chances started to appear for both teams, with Vousden and Mistry linking the play giving Reece Hadlum more freedom to express himself.

He did just that on 60 minutes, skipping round two defenders and shooting wide. Some further pressure from Borough saw Hussama speed onto a through ball with the keeper making a good save.

From the resulting corner Barber headed over.

It was Solihull’s time to threaten and a couple of positive substitutes started making thing happen for them.

The Solihull striker moving into the penalty area was upended by Barber and with the resulting penalty sending the keeper the wrong way, it was 1-0 to Solihull.

Borough started to pile forward in search of an equaliser and it finally came, substitute Dan Hoskins beating his man to slot the ball home to the delight of his team mates.

Into extra-time and whilst both teams were threatening it was Borough who should have gone in front, Hussama hitting a close-range shot wide when it would have been easier to score.

The second half of extra-time proved fruitful for Borough and they surged forward looking for the winner.

Some good work from Mistry found Hussama to shoot home and with Solihull pushing up Hussama beat the offside trap to notch his second and send his team into the next round.