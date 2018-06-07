FOOTBALL: Footballing fun at Rugby Town festival for 21st time

Pictures by Brian Dainty

A glorious weekend attracted 63 teams to Kilsby Lane for Rugby Town JFC’s 21st football festival.

Rugby Town U8s Tigers enjoying their game with Hillmorton

On Saturday the U6s groups containing teams from across the Midlands competed in round robin games Rugby Town, two Copeswood, Croft Juniors, two Ambleside, Santos and Hillmorton went through to the knock out stages with the host club beating Ambleside, Croft knocking out Hillmorton and Santos easing past Ambleside B and Copsewood Cobras seeing off their second team.

The semi-finals were lively encounters. Copeswood played out of their skins to beat Santos 3-0 and Rugby Town saw off Croft Juniors 2-0. It is worth mentioning that Croft scored an incredible 37 goals in the group stages and then another seven in the quarters. Rugby Town, however, matched them all the way and deservedly went through to the final.

The final was a cagy affair with both teams very tired and with the weather sapping up their energy it was always going to be tight. Copsewood took the lead and then an all out assault on the Copsewood goal by Town resulted in Rugby scoring two goals to lift the the silverware.

On Sunday morning a competitive U7s section comprising five groups of five teams ventured out on a journey of football. Again teams were from all over the Midlands and most were playing each other for the first time. Winners of each group were FFA, Kirby Muxloe, Rugby Town, and both Coventry Jaguar teams.

Hillmorton playing Beaumont Town

Into the semis went Rugby Town, FFA, Cov Jag Red and Kirby Muxloe, who were outstanding all morning. Muxloe could not maintain it and went down 2-1 to the Northamptonshire based team FFA. The other semi saw Rugby Town outclassed by the Coventry Jag team 3-1.

Once again the final was a very timid affair but deserved winners of the U7s festival were FFA who overcame Cov Jag 2-0 in the final.

In the afternoon glorious sunshine greeted the Under 8s for the Rugby Town festival at Kilsby Lane.

Four groups of five teams battled it out to reach the quarter-finals.

Champions! Rugby Town Under 6s

Beaumont Park, FC Mavericks, Hillmorton, Rugby Town, GLK and Croft Juniors along with Northampton Falcons and Santos Panthers reached the knockout stages.

An intriguing quarter-final between Rugby Town and Hillmorton saw Hillmorton edge it 2-1 and through from the other quarters went Santos, GLK and Beaumont Park.

The semis saw Santos go through on penalties and Hillmorton were knocked out by Beaumont Town. The final was eventually won by Santos 1-0 against a very tired Beaumont side, but credit to all it was a hot afternoon.

Rugby Town JFC would like to thank their administration team for organising the weekend which saw 141 games being played over 300 goals being scored and being well officiated by the referees.

Rugby Town U8s Tigers v Alvis

They would also like to express our gratitude to Nationwide Windows sponsor of the event and to the great volunteers who helped manage the weekend brilliantly.

A lot of young players went home with a smile on their faces.

This weekend sees the Under 9 and Under 10 age groups playing at Kilsby Lane on Saturday with the U11s being incorporated into the McDonalds Community Football Day on Sunday.

Under 8s action between Rugby Town Lions and Hillmorton