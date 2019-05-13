FOOTBALL: Former Crick players invited to Wilf Simms memorial game

Chance to play or just catch up with old team mates

Crick Athletic are holding their Wilf Simms memorial game on Sunday, May 19 2019 at Crick Sportsfield in Yelvertoft Road (NN6 7TR) from 1pm.

The game will be between the current players and a team of ex players. Any former players who would like to take part are asked to contact Alan Simms on 07503070168 or asimms61@sky.com. Those unable to play are invited to pop over and catch up with some old teammates and enjoy the occasion. Food will be available and bar open.

Wilf, who died in 2015, was involved with Crick Athletic nearly all his life and was the club’s secretary for 50 years.