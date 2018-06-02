FOOTBALL: Former Eastlands captain wins the double with Redditch Ladies

Erin Riden already attracting scholarship offers from American universities

Talented footballer Erin Riden has ended her season winning the league and cup double.

Erin, who was captain at Eastlands and the only girl playing under 16s mixed football last season, switched to Redditch Ladies to move up age levels and has been instrumental in her new club’s success.

In the weekend’s title decider, a 2-0 win at Coventry Sphinx, she governed the back line ensuring the clean sheet and the title.

Steve Heighton, her old manager at Eastlands said: “Erin had a very solid game and the move to adult football has only improved her.

“She is highly rated and already has American universities offering her football scholarships. She’s a real credit to the town and one to watch out for.”