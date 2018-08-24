FOOTBALL: Fun for youngest players at Saturday morning development centre

Bilton Ajax

Bilton Ajax Saturday Development Centre & Minis began two years ago and has gone from strength to strength.

The past week saw over 40 children attend to play football and make friends. The club also ran their first ever minis MicroTournament. This was an hour of small-sided football matches for all the children from the ages of three to seven.

This friendly and non competitive event was well received by all the players who attended and their families, who enjoyed cheering on the players of the future.

The development centre is on every Saturday morning from 10.30am at St Oswald’s Primary School, Addison Road and is all about encouraging children in the key aspects of the game, enjoyment, fitness and fun. Bilton Ajax welcome everyone and strive to make sure they have fun and leave with a smile.

Anyone who would like further details can email biltonajax.devcentre@outlook.com or look on their Facebook page Bilton Ajax Saturday Development Centre.