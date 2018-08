Hillmorton seeking more players for their team this season

Hillmorton Girls FC are looking for new players for the coming season which starts in September.

Girls, who must be current school years 7 & 8, are invited to try the free training sessions, which are run by FA Level 1 coaches, who are DBS cleared.

Hillmorton are keen to give girls the chance to have a go at playing football, meet new friends, have fun and get fit.

Contact Ian Grimsley on 07730 102106.