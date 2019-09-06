FOOTBALL: Goals galore in opening week of Sunday League

Results and fixtures for the Rugby & District Sunday Football League

Kicking off their Rugby & District Sunday League campaign, cup winners The Bell made the perfect start when they beat newly promoted Webb Ellis Eagles 3-1 in the only game in Division 1.

In Division 2 CRC Res beat new team Stag and Pheasant 10-0 with goals from Neale, Sinclair and Halcrow, each getting a brace and Linton, Gould, Brake and J Dawes also finding the net.

The other new team to the league Daventry Jaguars lost 3-0 to United Prince of Wales, while Rye 2, Green and Greatrex helped Hillmorton to all the points 4-2 against Bar 8. Connor Shaw scored both for the visitors.

Division 3 (Vets) saw a couple of big wins as HillmortonOld Boys (Owen, Freeman, McGregor and Brittain) beat GE Victoria 4-0 and Rugby Borough Vets won 8-1 over Paddox.

Borough’s goals came from Sutch, Grimshaw, Lord, Joss Andrews 2 and Reesby scoring the Sunday league’s first hat-trick of the season.

Fixtures for September 8, all kicking off at 11am:

Division 1: Newbold Globetrotters v Caldecott Arms, The Bell V Webb Ellis Lions, Webb Ellis Eagles v CRC.

Division 2: CRC Res v Bar 8, Rugby Celts v Braunston, Stag and Pheasant Newton v United Prince of Wales, The George v Hillmorton.

For further information of games, tables and venues please search for the Rugby & District league at http://fulltime-league.thefa.com.