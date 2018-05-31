FOOTBALL: Grant to fund extra floodlights at Kilsby Lane

Opportunity for more evening play

Sports facilities in Rugby are set to get a boost with new floodlights being added to the already impressive Kilsby Lane site after a grant of £38,100 from funding body WREN.

Kilsby Lane football ground from above

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, will be used to provide additional evening play time at the ground, which is home to more than 60 teams and community groups, with more growth expected over the next couple of years.

Brian Crinigan Trustee of the club is delighted with the award and believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

“Rugby is a growing town and is set for a population increase of 11% over the coming years,” he said.

“These additional floodlights will ensure that teams using the club’s facilities have a real pathway in terms of development.

He added: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Rugby. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our project taking shape over the next few months”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Warwickshire, says: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape. We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefiting community and sports groups across Rugby.”