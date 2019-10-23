FOOTBALL: High-scoring week for CRC, Royal Oak and Webb Ellis Eagles

Results and fixtures in the Rugby & District Sunday Football League

Division One of the Rugby & District Sunday Football League saw CRC beat league leaders The Bell 7-1, whose scorer was Joe North.

Royal Oak United won 12-0 against Newbold Globetrotters. Josh Goodwin scored four to make it seven goals in two games, Matty Shipman bagged a hat-trick, Matty Evans with a brace, Sam Nutt, Jack Downes and Lewis Hearne on the scoresheet.

Caldecott Arms suffered a second heavy defeat in two weeks losing 7-0 to Webb Ellis Eagles. Curtis May-Russell 3, Zech George, Louis Gerrard, Carl Middleton and Max Wareham were all on target for Eagles.

In Division Two Stag and Pheasant Newton were unlucky not to make it two wins in two as United Prince of Wales secured a point in the last minute of a 2-2 draw.

Oliver Boult and Jacob Seccull put the Stag and Pheasant Newton 2-0 up in the first half. Charlie Britton and Michael Reynolds replying for Prince.

In Division Three Paddox came out on top in a ten-goal thriller against GE Victoria, winning 6-4. Hillmorton Old Boys and Rugby Borough Vets battled to a 1-1 draw. Scorers were Gareth Owen for Hillmorton and Matt Straw for the Borough.

In the Open Cup Hillmorton avenged their league defeat to Rugby Celts the week before by winning 5-2.

Sam Dunn hit two, Bradley Archer, Jay Lawes and Peirce Ryan also getting on the scoresheet for Hillmorton.

The County Cup saw mixed results for Rugby’s three teams. The George Daventry won 7-0 as Braunston and Daventry Town Jaguars fell to defeat.

This week fixtures, all kicking off at 11am.

Division Two: Bar 8 FC V Hillmorton.

Open Cup: Group A: Rugby Celts v Braunston.

Group B: Hillmorton Old Boys v The George, Newbold Globetrotters v CRC Res.

Group C: Webb Ellis Lions v GE Victoria.

Group D: Daventry Town Jaguars v Webb Ellis Eagles, United Prince of Wales v Royal Oak United.

Visit the league’s website on: http://fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144