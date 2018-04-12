FOOTBALL: Hillmorton are Spring Trophy champions

Under 9s celebrate Autumn and Spring event double

U9s Spring Trophy event: Hillmorton Blues 2 Coventrians Megastars 2, aet 5-4: Hillmorton Blues had already won the Autumn Trophy event and were looking to add the Spring Trophy cup to their collection.

Coming into this game they were very confident after winning 13 games, drawing two and only losing one. One of the draws was against Coventrians Megastars.

Hillmorton started strongly and took the lead with a great Taio Welch goal and an even better celebration. But Coventrians fought back and at half time Hillmorton were losing 2-1.

In the second half Hillmorton battled back and equalised with a great goal from Marley Mantey, crossbar and in. The game stayed this way past full time and extra time, so it came down to penalties with Hillmorton winning 5-4.

Well done to the whole team: Joe Gunn Reeves, Daniel Rogers, Ethan Humphreys, Noah Stewart, Taio Welch, Marley Mantey, Max Smith, Daniel Humphreys, Zinedine Hussain and assistant manager Garry Humphreys and manager Jaber Hussain.