FOOTBALL: Hillmorton celebrate six-a-side win at Lillington

Under 10s triumph on penalties in the final

Hillmorton under 10s progression in their debut season continued in their first ever six-a-side tournament last Saturday at Lillington.

After five group games, they were group leaders, unbeaten and winning four without conceding a goal.

The semi-final saw them play the host side and after a perfect goal two yards over line was not given from a free kick, it was penalty shoot out time.

Cameron James between the sticks was awesome, saving the first two penalties, before smashing his own in, followed by the rest of his team mates.

The final pitched Hillmorton against Christ the King from Coventry, a game that the Rugby side dominated, scoring the goal of the tournament.

Theo Phedon and Toby Edwards combined one-touch moves to pass though CtK’s whole midfield and defence, with Toby smashing in with a ‘megs on their keeper.

CtK were able to claw one back, so penalties again, and up stepped Cameron James again. This time he went one better and saved three penalties and again Hillmorton did not miss one.

Jubilant scenes as every team mate ran on the pitch to throw Cameron in the air, a proper hero!

The team were excellent all day, with notable mentions to Toby Edwards for the tournament golden boot, Cameron James for his outstanding display, also debutants Jonny Whitely and Jacob Smith who were superb.

# Hillmorton are setting up a Sunday side next year and are looking for boys currently in year 5 that would like to join, please contact Pete Edwards on 07971 522612 or email e-m-s@hotmail.co.uk