FOOTBALL: Hillmorton celebrate victory in Shield final

New Under 10s have only been playing together since November

Mid-Warwickshire League - Shield Final

Under 10s: Hillmorton 7 St Peters Celtic 1: Hillmorton under 10s were delighted to win the league shield in their first season, a side that hadn’t kicked a ball as a team until November 4.

St Peters started well, and if it wasn’t for the heroics of keeper Cameron James, would have been three down inside five minutes.

Toby Edwards scored the first, smashing a beauty in from a tight angle, and this pushed Hillmorton on, Theo Phedon and Tyler Armsden both netting before the break to give them a well-earned half-time lead of 3 -0.

Hillmorton knew they had to score first in the second half, against a side that have won their league - a league higher than them.

St Peters Celtic are also a team that hasn’t lost by more than four goals in the last three years.

Toby Edwards and Theo Phedon dominated the attack, and with what can only be described as clinical finishing, both were able to complete their hat-tricks before allowing their opponents a consolation to bring the full time score at 7 - 1.

Every player gave 100%. Hillmorton blocked every shot and defended like lions when needed, with Mason King and Joshua Middleton matching anything that was thrown at them, then sprung into attack at every opportunity with Tyler Cable, Tyler Arsmden on the wings, and Theo and Toby through the middle.

Their managers are proud of every one of these boys and the way they have conducted themselves all year, and they have been a pleasure to coach.

Hillmorton squad : Cameron James, Mason King (Captain), Joshue Middleton, Tyler Arsmden, Toby Edwards, Tyler Cable, Theo Phedon, Harrison Tiff, Kayden Ennis and Max Eatenton.

Manager Peter Edwards and Assistant Manager Phil Phedon.