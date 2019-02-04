FOOTBALL: Hillmorton Under 8s celebrate first ever trophy

Juniors win futsal tournament with fast flowing football

In their first ever futsal tournament Hillmorton Under 8s Juniors showed exactly what they’re about with fast flowing football throughout. They stormed through the first two games 4-1 and 4-2. Confidence was high and the next team could not cope, a 9-0 victory followed. In the final group game the boys were held to a 1-1 draw, nevertheless Hillmorton topped the group and were into the final. Hillmorton raced into a 3-0 lead, but the opposition quickly got a goal back and added more pressure. They got a second goal but it was the last kick of the game.

Hillmorton deservedly won the game and the trophy to be Rascals Winter Cup Champions! A big shout out to every player that secured this team’s first trophy with hopefully more to come. Well done to Max Evans, Bradley Brookes, Noah Greer, Kyron Worster, Ryan Murphy, Dontai Banton and top scorer Eben Ewing.