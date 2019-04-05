FOOTBALL: It's League Cup semi-finals day on Sunday

Rugby & District Sunday Football League

Just one result this week, in Division 1 where CRC beat The Bell 6-0.

Congratulations to Community Relations FC (Division 1), Webb Ellis Eagles (Division 2) and Hillmorton Old Boys (Vets) for finishing as champions of their respective divisions.

Also congratulations to Caldecott Arms (Division 2) for finishing second. They will play The Lion in the play-off final on April 28 to see who will compete in Division 1 next season.

This weekend’s divisional League Cup semi-finals will be between: (Division 1) The Bell v Newbold Globetrotters and The Webb Lions v Community Relations. (Division 2) Community Relations Reserves v The Webb Eagles and Shaw Haul v Courthouse. (Division 3) GE Victoria v Hillmorton Old Boys and Rugby Town Vets v The Paddox.

Good luck to all the semi-finalists. With our Hospital and Advertiser cup finals also to come it is going to be a thrilling end to the 2018/19 season.

For more information on fixtures and results please see our website Fulltime-league.thefa.com/Index.do?league=3612144.

The league are looking to add more Open Age and Over 35s teams for the 2019/20 season. Please email us at EnquiriesRSFL@gmail.com or visit our website for more information.