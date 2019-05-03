FOOTBALL Last ever League game for Rugby Town Pumas

Under 10s finish with plenty of goals at Leamington Brakes

Rugby Town U10 Pumas travelled to Leamington Brakes for their final ever League match.

The boys entered the match with spirits high and passing well, they were soon breaking through The Brakes’ defensive lines, but struggled to create a clear cut opportunity.

The boys were close with several attempts being well saved by the Brakes’ goalkeeper and or hitting the crossbar.

Charlie Mawby broke the deadlock just before the half-time whistle, created by strong midfield play and excellent passing from Sam down the right.

Despite all of their efforts and possession, the Pumas (sponsored by Ideal Factory) entered the half time break only a goal ahead with the coaches asking for patience and more effort.

The Pumas duly obliged and the second half saw further goals from Charley B, Jamie, Charlie M and Duff, combined with excellent defensive play from Lowan, Alex and Charlie P with Ollie as always the Pumas’ stalwart in goal.

As this is unfortunately the last League game that this team will play together, coaches Jamie and Giles would like to thank the boys for all of their efforts over the past four years, they have been a pleasure to coach and have developed into excellent footballers.