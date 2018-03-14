FOOTBALL: Leaders Borough on the road to Loughborough this weekend

Team keen to get back into action after weather forces postponements

Rugby Borough travel to Loughborough this Saturday, hoping the weather improves so that they can get some game time in.

They were left frustrated last weekend when their game at Asfordby FC was postponed due to a burst pipe within the clubhouse preventing the showers from working.

With this postponement to deal with, and with the continued rain fall, Tuesday’s match with Anstey Nomads was also called off for a water-logged pitch.

It’s a frustrating time for Darran Tank and his squad. “We’ve had good numbers at training and we’re chomping at the bit to get those orange shirts on and play, and it’s annoying when we can’t even get on a pitch.”

Borough still sit at the top of the Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division One table, six points clear of second place Thurnby Rangers, eight clear of Desford and 11 points ahead of fourth-placed Asfordby. Saturday’s opponents Loughborough are 11th.