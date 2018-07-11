FOOTBALL: Magnificent day for Brinklow Under 10s

Penalty shoot-out success in first ever 9v9 tournament

Last Sunday saw Brinklow U10s travel to Leicestershire to compete in their first ever 9v9 tournament - a step into the unknown on a scorching hot day.

The boys arrived at Ibstock 9v9 full of beans and started brightly, winning their first three games before suffering a minor setback in the fourth. They regrouped and won the fifth to top the group with 12 points.

The quarter-final was where they came into their own with a stunning victory - the football was sublime and the goals they scored were amazing.

The semi-final was a tense affair against a more physical side but not deterred they gritted their teeth - flexed their muscles and did the job they set out to do.

Nothing better than a final to get the blood pumping and after an energy-sapping day the boys gave their all in the searing heat. They attacked with real style but try as they might could not find the finishing touch - the game ended goalless.

The penalty shoot-out that followed showed what spirit the boys have - they stuck together and watching them chasing after their teammate who converted the crucial spot kick brought a tear to the eye.

Another trophy and another part of their footballing journey - a truly magnificent day.

Well done boys - next season can’t come soon enough.