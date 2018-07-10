FOOTBALL: More trophies in the cabinet for Rugby Town Girls

Two tournament wins for Under 11s

In previous weeks, Rugby Town Girls FC U11s held their own against some strong sides from Nottingham Forest girls and Notts County girls with a couple of hard fought draws.

The girls then travelled to Anstey Nomads World Cup Tournament in Leicester. Drawn to play as Brazil in the tournament, they soon switched on the samba style and won the division, meeting recent opponents from the Leicester Girls League Cup Final, Allexton & New Parks Juniors in the final who were looking for revenge after that 4-0 cup final loss.

Rugby were just too strong for them running out 2-0 winners in a very hard fought battle once again. Worthy ‘world champions’.

Last weekend, the girls travelled to the Leicester City Women’s FC 7s Tournament. In the hot uncomfortable weather they won their division and progressed through to the quarter finals where they met Cosby United girls, winning 2-0 and through to the semi finals.

Waiting for them were Central Ajax FC girls from Warwick. This proved to be a tougher test with the game ending in a stalemate and going to penalties with Rugby winning with decisive strikes and Cosby missing a couple. The final was played out between Rugby Town Girls and Stratford Town Girls. Two goals from Rugby sealed the win and another trophy for the cabinet with more medals for this great bunch of girls.