FOOTBALL: Morgan Pulford hits Brinklow's first winner of season

Hat-trick for Ryan Prior in Brinklow Under 15s' victory

Coventry Alliance Football League – Division One

Jed Jankowski and Will Rees stop another attack in last week's game for Brinklow Under 15s

Brinklow 1 - FC Polonia 0: A 69th minute strike from Morgan Pulford proved enough for Brinklow to record their first win of the season. The game proved to be a lively encounter which rested on a knife-edge throughout. Pulford came close to opening his account on 22 minutes only to see his shot hit the upright.

A red card saw the visitors go down to ten men two minutes before the interval although this seemed not to affect their performance as they continued to cause Brinklow problems. Martin Murphy in the Brinklow goal produce a fine one-handed save to deny Polonia on 54 minutes. The winner came after Pulford dispossessed a defender on the edge of the visitors' goal area and slipped the ball past the advancing keeper.

Division 4: Eastern Green Athletic 3 – Brinklow 1 : Alex Kukielko hit Brinklow’s only goal as they went down in a tight game.

Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League

Kye Gilbey, two-goal hero in last week's Under 15s' game

U15s: CTK 1 Brinklow 9 : (Ryan Prior 3, Kye Gilbey , Daniel Frodsham, Jake Lanwarne, Jed Jankowski, Harrison Berridge, Harry Shorten)

Brinklow had to come from behind to take all three points . Christ the King went ahead early with a fantastic goal and it wasn’t until the manager changed it around that the game turned. Ryan Prior came on at the half hour and scored a quick-fire hat-trick, along with singles from Daniel Frodsham and Kye Gilbey which gave the visitors a half-time lead .

After the break Harry Shorten headed in, Jake Lanwarne and Jed Jankowski scored debut goals before Harrison Berridge added a quality ninth. Manager Steve Heighton said: "This was a terrific win but built on a strong defensive performance with Will Rees and Dylan Smith very impressive .We did however have seven different scorers today so all round we were excellent."

Man of the Match: Jake Lanwarne.