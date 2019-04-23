FOOTBALL: Name change for Rugby Town JFC after 25 years

Now players will be able to join Kilsby Lane club aged four and play entire life

After celebrating their 25th year, Rugby Town Juniors are changing their name to Rugby Borough Football Club.

All of the club’s 62 teams from four-year-olds to Under 18s will convert to the new name for next season, creating one FA Charter Standard Community Club.

In a move which could see a player join the Kilsby Lane club aged four and play for their entire life, they believe it is a significant step towards creating the perfect football experience.

Rugby Borough first team have been playing for two seasons, winning consecutive division titles in the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League.

Rugby Town Juniors Chairman Liam Coulter said: “It made complete sense to become one club as it will make us stronger and help deliver our one, three and five year football development plan for the club, the teams and the Kilsby Lane site.

“We have also appointed a Football Development Officer, which is another major step for the club, and will help us provide a better structure to our football pathway.

“We are growing at a fast rate with an additional seven teams joining us next season, as well as strengthening our upper age groups, so all of us are delighted with the development and the progress being made.”

Brian Crinigan, who has been with the club since its formation added: “I am delighted that the club have chosen to go down this route. It’s a significant step in going forward with providing football for our community. We can’t forget the previous 25 years but must look to the future.”

Plans to extend the Kilsby Lane site are well underway with an additional 3G pitch receiving planning permission, along with a stadium development and an extension into the clubhouse roof.

Luke Bowles, Football Development Officer from Birmingham County FA, said: “The BCFA support the affiliation of Rugby Borough FC

under a one club membership policy. This means that the individual memberships from some of the Kilsby Lane users will now join up to create clear community football pathways.”

The club are always looking for volunteers. Contact media@rugbyboroughfc.co.uk to find out more about getting involved.