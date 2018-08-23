FOOTBALL: Narrow opening defeat for Black Hercules

Local derby at Kilsby Lane on Saturday

Black Hercules FC’s very first competitive game since forming ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Playing at Potters Green FC, the Coventry Alliance Division 4 game could have gone either way but it was one where the visitors most certainly were not at the races.

Nic Whittam scored Black Hercules’ only goal with a header from a Ben Morley corner.

The new team aim to bounce back this Saturday (August 25) with a local derby against Prince of Wales FC at Kilsby Lane, with a 2.15pm kick off.