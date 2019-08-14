FOOTBALL: New coach and players wanted for Under 12s team

Hillmorton seeking extra youngsters for Mid-Warwickshire League season

Hillmorton Under 12s are appealing for a lead coach to manage one of their teams, helping them to compete in the Mid-Warwickshire League this coming season.

Training is on Thursday evenings at Whinfield Rec 6-7pm, with matches to be played Sunday afternoons with 2pm kick offs.

The club hope this is a great opportunity for anyone interested to coach their friendly, talented young players in an excellent environment.

They are also in need of more players for their Under 12s squad, who will be guided by FA accredited coaches

Youngsters will be going into school year 7 next month.

Contact Alex for further information by emailing alex_shrubb@yahoo.co.uk or call 07899 902401.