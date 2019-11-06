FOOTBALL: New facilities mean Rugby Borough can start to climb the league ladder

The new stand at Kilsby Lane

Rugby Borough Football Club’s new 50-seater stand and turnstile were officially unveiled by Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic last week.

The project was made possible by a £20,000 grant from the Premier League, which is delivered through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund – the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.

The rest of the grant was funded by the Rugby Town Sports Trust, a charity set up at the club to provide improved facilities at Kilsby Lane for football and for the community of Rugby.

Ogrizovic, who won the FA Cup with Coventry City in 1987, said: “I am delighted to have opened this new stand. The facilities at Kilsby Lane are fantastic and this addition makes it more special.

“Well done to all who were involved in this project which will keep spectators dry but also allow the club to progress up the non-league pyramid.”

Liam Coulter, a Trustee at Rugby Borough FC, said: “We are delighted to have helped fund these new facilities.

“It is part of the Trustees objectives to keep delivering projects like this at the site within our five-year plan.

“We have delivered this project along with support from the County FA and the FSIF and I would like to thank them for their advice, input and help in delivering such a great project. We are all delighted with it.”

The investment has allowed Borough, who play in the Leicestershire Senior League Premier division at Step 7, to reach FA ground grading regulations.

As well as the stand helping to shield fans from the weather elements, the grant has also helped provide a turnstile and spectator hardstanding along one side of the 3G artificial grass pitch.

The Kilsby Lane ground is used by various community groups including all of Rugby Borough FC’s 70 teams, Warwickshire Schools FA, girls and boys school festivals and the club’s main festivals throughout the year. Leisure Leagues also provides six-a-side community football for 23 teams, twice a week.

Peter McCormick OBE, Chairman of the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, said: “I am delighted that Rugby Borough FC’s stadium upgrades will have such a positive impact on their fans’ experiences. I’d like to congratulate them on securing the funding from the Premier League, and their hard work in bringing the project to fruition.