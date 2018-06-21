FOOTBALL: New kit for Hillmorton Rangers

Hillmorton Rangers Under 6s are grateful to new sponsors Fish Plus, Bilton Road
Hillmorton Rangers Under 6s are grateful to new sponsors Fish Plus, Bilton Road

Under 6s ready for new season

Hillmorton Rangers Under 6s with their new kit proudly sponsored by Fish Plus on Bilton Road. Shop owner Andreas Kattou said: “I live in Hillmorton and wanted to give something back to the community, it’s great to see young lads enjoying the game so much.”

Pictured are: William Harker, Max Malpass, Adam Hartwell (assistant), Riley Hartwell, Jackson Bell, Andreas Kattou (sponsor), Eddy Foord, Daiton Banton, Adam Bailey (manager), Alfie Burford, Eddy Bailey, Cavan Greehan.