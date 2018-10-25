FOOTBALL: New managers announced for Rugby Borough

All change at top for Kilsby Lane side after Saturday Vase exit

It’s been a turbulent week at Rugby Borough as they released managers Joe Conneely and Neil Collett but swiftly welcomed back Ady Fuller who left step 4 club Kidlington last week.

New Borough assistant manager Jamie Tank

Fuller, who led Borough to their title-winning season alongside Darran Tank, will be assisted by Jamie Tank. The ex-Wolves U23 player also played for the Kilsby Lane team last year.

The changes come after a desperate display on Saturday against Birmingham Senior Premier Division side Crown FNP. Borough lost 2-0 to go out of the Saturday Vase, a competition where they reached the quarter finals last year.

Fuller said: “I’m delighted to be back at Borough. As a manager you like to test yourself at the highest level. Kidlington offered me that chance but it never worked out. I got a call Monday afternoon and the rest is history. “Jamie has agreed to be my assistant and we are talking to a couple of high-profile coaches who we also wish to bring in to the set up. We have a lot of talent within Rugby and I will be making sure we use that talent within the Borough first team.”

Fuller and Tank have work to do to get the side playing again and are bringing in several experienced players to help with the process.

Luke Jones in action for Borough on Saturday PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Saffron Dynamo, who are having a great run in the FA Vase, are the visitors to Kilsby Lane on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off. Fuller added: “Saffron are one of the favourites to go up (from Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division) this year, so this is going to be a test and if we get through it, it will give the players great confidence going onto the next game.”

Borough’s only cup interest left is the Coventry Charity Cup where they have been drawn at home to Coventry Plumbing FC from the Midland Football League. A date has yet to be confirmed.

# Borough U18s host Sutton Coldfield on Monday in the FA Youth Cup first round, kick-off 7.45pm. A big crowd is expected and a win could see league one oppositionat Kilsby Lane.

Secretary Steve Turner said: “In our very short history it is no mean feat in getting this far. Sutton are no pushovers, in fact I would say they are favourites for the game, but who knows in cup football and that is why we need the support of Rugby people to help the boys on the night.”

Harry Sawyer in the Saturday Vase game

The tie will be decided on the evening with extra time and penalties if needed.

Admission is £3 adults, concessions £1.