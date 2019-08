All standards welcome to come and enjoy their football

Brinklow Under 14s are in need of new players for the coming season. Their manager says they have the basis of a good team but need extra players to make up the numbers. He is keen to welcome players of any standard, boys and girls, as long as they want to go along and enjoy their football.

The team train on Wednesdays from 6.30pm and will play on Sunday mornings, both at Barr Lane, Brinklow.

Contact Gary on 07958 228283 for further details.