FOOTBALL: New Rugby men’s team to play in Coventry Alliance this season

Support welcome for home games at Dunchurch

A newly formed men’s football team called Black Hercules FC will be playing in the Coventry Alliance this season.

Starting at the bottom of the league in Division 4, the team comprises a large group of friends and friends of friends, who all live and grew up around Rugby.

A number of the squad have played together previously at youth and senior level and wanted the chance to do so again.

Managed by Zack Bevins and Andy Jones and captained by Tommy Glasscoe, the team are hoping to achieve promotion and win some other silverware along the way in their inaugural season.

In preparation, Black Hercules have played five pre-season games with four being against sides in much higher leagues, winning three and drawing two.

The new team will be playing their home fixtures at Dunchurch Sports Field and would welcome any support.