FOOTBALL PICTURES: A huge Butlin Road crowd enjoyed watching Coventry City v Liverpool U23s

Pre-season friendly ends goalless as the young academy side hold Sky Blues' first team to a draw

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

.

A huge crowd enjoyed the opportunity of watching Coventry City's first team playing in a pre-season friendly with a Liverpool Under 23s side at Butlin Road on Wednesday.

A lovely warm evening saw Rugby Town's ground packed with football fans to see the Sky Blues in their only 'home' friendly this summer, in preparation for their Sky Bet League One season, with fixtures scheduled at Birmingham’s City’s St Andrew’s ground.

Despite plenty of chances, the game ended goalless as the young academy side held Sky Blues to a 0-0 draw.

.

.

.

.