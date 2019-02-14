FOOTBALL PICTURES: Action from Kilsby Lane at the weekend
Rugby Town Junior Football Club
Here's photographer Brian Dainty's selection from Rugby Town JFC games at Kilsby Lane at the weekend, from the youngest to the oldest!
1. Under 7s
Under 7s action between the Tigers and Mount Nod
other
2. Under 7s
Rugby Town Under 7s Lions enjoying their game with Hillmorton Juniors Colts
other
3. Under 7s
The Under 7s Tigers, sponsored by Howdens
other
4. Under 18s
Under 18s action between Rugby Borough and Lichfield City in the Midland Floodlit Youth League on Monday evening. The visitors won 4-2.
other
View more