Rugby Town Under 7s Tigers, sponsored by Howdens

FOOTBALL PICTURES: Action from Kilsby Lane at the weekend

Rugby Town Junior Football Club

Here's photographer Brian Dainty's selection from Rugby Town JFC games at Kilsby Lane at the weekend, from the youngest to the oldest!

Under 7s action between the Tigers and Mount Nod

1. Under 7s

Rugby Town Under 7s Lions enjoying their game with Hillmorton Juniors Colts

2. Under 7s

The Under 7s Tigers, sponsored by Howdens

3. Under 7s

Under 18s action between Rugby Borough and Lichfield City in the Midland Floodlit Youth League on Monday evening. The visitors won 4-2.

4. Under 18s

