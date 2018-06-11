FOOTBALL PICTURES: Brinklow’s three-day tournament a huge success

Under 7s action between Brinklow and Leamington Hibs
Under 7s action between Brinklow and Leamington Hibs

Pictures by Mike Baker

Once again Brinklow’s football family pulled together to put on its annual five-a-side tournament on Barr Lane.

Everything was planned meticulously down to the finest detail - with the organising committee doing a sterling job.

The grass was cut / pitches marked, goalposts erected and with players on their way ready for a Friday evening start - all everyone needed was the weather to be kind.

Friday night saw Brinklow’s under 14s stepping up to join the under 15s tournament - some of the football on display from every team was at times breathtaking and every game was played in the spirit you’d expect - a real pleasure to stand and watch the game we all adore being played to such a high standard.

The 14s did themselves proud and never once looked out of place against their older / stronger opponents.

Friday night also saw a Seniors tournament in memory of Paul (Sully) Sullivan - a dear friend to the club who passed away so unexpectedly recently - the minute’s applause that opened the tournament in his memory brought a tear to the eye - Paul’s family were in attendance to present the winners trophy.

Saturday and Sunday with the sun still shining and it was over to the junior age groups - this is what football is all about - 20 teams per session - parents / grandparents friends and relatives all gathered to share the highs and lows.

Never before have I seen so many smiling faces or listened to so many positive comments and the boys and girls gave their all - occasions such as this create memories that will last a lifetime and allow every player to express themselves against teams from all over the area.

The whole weekend was a huge success - a credit to all involved and once everything was tidied and packed away there was nothing left behind but footprints. A fantastic tournament enjoyed by all.

Martin Smith