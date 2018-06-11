FOOTBALL PICTURES: Brinklow’s three-day tournament a huge success

Pictures by Mike Baker

Once again Brinklow’s football family pulled together to put on its annual five-a-side tournament on Barr Lane.

Everything was planned meticulously down to the finest detail - with the organising committee doing a sterling job.

The grass was cut / pitches marked, goalposts erected and with players on their way ready for a Friday evening start - all everyone needed was the weather to be kind.

Friday night saw Brinklow’s under 14s stepping up to join the under 15s tournament - some of the football on display from every team was at times breathtaking and every game was played in the spirit you’d expect - a real pleasure to stand and watch the game we all adore being played to such a high standard.

The 14s did themselves proud and never once looked out of place against their older / stronger opponents.

Friday night also saw a Seniors tournament in memory of Paul (Sully) Sullivan - a dear friend to the club who passed away so unexpectedly recently - the minute’s applause that opened the tournament in his memory brought a tear to the eye - Paul’s family were in attendance to present the winners trophy.

Saturday and Sunday with the sun still shining and it was over to the junior age groups - this is what football is all about - 20 teams per session - parents / grandparents friends and relatives all gathered to share the highs and lows.

Never before have I seen so many smiling faces or listened to so many positive comments and the boys and girls gave their all - occasions such as this create memories that will last a lifetime and allow every player to express themselves against teams from all over the area.

The whole weekend was a huge success - a credit to all involved and once everything was tidied and packed away there was nothing left behind but footprints. A fantastic tournament enjoyed by all.

Martin Smith