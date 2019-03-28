FOOTBALL PICTURES: Derby day for Rugby's Academy sides

Three second-half goals secure win for Rugby Town

PICTURES BY MARTIN PULLEY

Max Brogan

Rugby's two Academy sides - Rugby Town and Rugby Borough - met in an exciting National League Under 19s Alliance game at Butlin Road on Wednesday.

After a tense first half there was no score at the break, but three goals in a 20-minute spell in the second half sealed the win for the home side, Rugby Town. Jai Rowe scored one, with two from Lewis Padmore.

The two sides are fourth and fifth in Division G of the league, with Rugby Town on 25 points from 17 games and Kilsby Lane's Rugby Borough on 23 from 19.

FCV Stamford are the leaders on 41, ahead of Mansfield Town FC National League on 31 and Eastwood C Youth U19 Academy Team on 28.

Borough hold back Vinnie Glaznieks

Abdul Korona

Town's Vinnie Glaznieks

Scorer Jai Rowe