FOOTBALL: Pictures from Rugby Town Juniors at Kilsby Lane An Under 7s game between Rugby Town Lions and Pumas By Brian Dainty Brian Dainty was busy with his camera at Kilsby Lane again at the weekend, capturing the action from some of Rugby Town JFC's games. U7 Tigers v Christ The King Rovers Here's a few of his pictures from the different age groups. . Rugby Town U12s MJPL v Heath Hayes Juniors Under 9s action between Rugby Town Colts and Hillmorton Rugby Town U9s Tigers playing Hillmorton Rugby Town U12s Lions v Tile Hill United U18s Juniors v AFC Telford Youth