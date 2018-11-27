FOOTBALL PICTURES: Good win for Rugby Town Ladies over Kingfisher

Trip to local rivals Leamington this weekend

Pictures by Lelde Ozolina

Rugby Town Ladies 4 Kingfisher Ladies 0

After last week’s County Cup victory, Rugby Town Ladies first team were back in league action at Kilsby Lane this Sunday against Division 1 newcomers Kingfisher Ladies.

On a cold and overcast day, the ladies started brightly with some good play through the midfield of Abbie Hatfield, Kat Watkin and Miranda Soames, supported by full-backs Charlie Foran and Kelly Worthington.

A forward line of Chevvy Steel, Megan Board and Andie Coupland created a number of chances, but were unable to convert. Kingfisher pressure started to build but with Chloe Debaes again impressing at centre back alongside Kelly Reeve, the first half finished 0-0.

After a shaky restart, a good break down the left-hand side saw Andie beat a defender to cross for Megan who beat the on-coming keeper with a deft touch to put the Ladies 1-0 up.

More pressure and good play moving the ball out from the back, saw Andie put the ladies 2-0 up with a cool finish following some great anticipatory play.

Keeper Adele Rogers, starting her first game of the season, made some excellent point-blank saves to keep the score at 2-0. This provided more motivation for the ladies to push on, and they found themselves 3-0 up thanks to further pressing play and a fortunate rebound seeing Andie score her second of the game.

Shortly after, Abbie Hatfield scored Town’s fourth with a leaping header from a Kat Watkin corner following more pressing play from the Rugby front line.

A good performance and three more points sees the Ladies sit mid-table at the half-way point of the season, as they travel to local rivals Leamington Lions next week.